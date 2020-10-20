Opioid Settlements Stymied By Atty Fee Demands, AGs Say

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Massive fee demands from plaintiffs attorneys in multidistrict opioid litigation are the main reason settlements haven't been finalized with major drug companies in a broader wave of opioid cases, two state attorneys general said Tuesday, a provocative claim that drew a fast and fiery backlash. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a lead negotiator in efforts to resolve thousands of opioid-crisis lawsuits, was the first AG to deliver the bare-knuckle assertion. He did so during a Tuesday speech in Dauphin County — home to the Keystone State's capital city of Harrisburg — about an addiction-treatment initiative. "If the private attorneys involved in...

