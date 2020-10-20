Texas Judge Calls For Trim Of Suit Over Tribal Bingo Hall Fall

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas magistrate judge recommended dismissal of a Houston man's damages bid for injuries sustained at the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas' bingo hall but said Monday he should be able to continue with a claim over the tribe's alleged lack of a court to bring his suit. Houston resident Burrel Jones had brought a premises liability claim for damages against the tribe for shoulder, arm and wrist injuries from a fall on an allegedly improperly designed staircase at the Naskila Gaming facility on tribal land near Houston. Jones is also seeking a declaration that the tribe has no functioning court that...

