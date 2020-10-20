Mutual Of Omaha Can't Shake Prerecorded Marketing Call Suit

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action accusing Mutual of Omaha Mortgage of blasting consumers with unsolicited prerecorded sales calls can proceed, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, finding that the plaintiff didn't have to allege he noticed the calls at the time they were made to move forward with his claims. David Baesel claimed in his May complaint that Mutual of Omaha violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making prerecorded calls to market its mortgage-related services to consumers, including those on the National Do Not Call Registry, without their prior express consent. Baesel alleged that he received at least six unsolicited calls,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS