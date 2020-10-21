11th Circ. Orders Jurors Questioned 2 Years After Crash Trial

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ordered a trial court Tuesday to recall two jurors from a $7.4 million car crash trial for questioning regarding alleged lies during voir dire, saying the lower court should have questioned them before. The trial court abused its discretion, the appeals court ruled, by refusing in early 2019 to hold an evidentiary hearing regarding two jurors' alleged lies during jury selection for a 2018 trial over a car crash. The trial resulted in a $7.4 million verdict in favor of a landscaper and his passenger, who were hit by a driver employed by defendant First Transit Inc....

