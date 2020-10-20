Trump 'Declassify' Tweet Not An Order To Declassify, Feds Say

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's tweet saying he has "fully authorized the total declassification" of all Russia probe documents was not a "self-executing" declassification order, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday. Meadows said the president told him that his series of tweets earlier this month were not direct orders to declassify any specific information at issue in a lawsuit brought by nonprofit civil liberties group Electronic Privacy Information Center, CNN, BuzzFeed News and investigative reporter Jason Leopold seeking the public release of a broad range of materials tied to the probe conducted by former special counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS