Neuberger Workers' Attys Seek $4.8M Cut Of $17M ERISA Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who worked out a $17 million settlement for Neuberger Berman employees in a suit claiming the company allowed them to sink their retirement savings into a shoddy investment option asked a New York federal court for $4.76 million in fees, taking a $1 million haircut off their original request. In the Tuesday motion seeking final approval of the pact, lead plaintiff Arthur Bekker said the fee request is a relative bargain for plaintiffs and the new fee request is more aligned with the long-term average given to attorneys in similar cases. "The request is at or below the market rate...

