Charter TCPA Ruling May Benefit Cos. Facing Robocall Claims

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana has ruled that a very significant portion of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act is unenforceable for violations occurring between November 2015 and July 6, 2020. The ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge Martin L. Feldman on Sept. 28. in a case styled Creasy v. Charter Communications Inc.[1] If adopted by other federal courts, this ruling could be fatal to hundreds, if not thousands, of TCPA robocall class actions pending around the country. This article analyses the Creasy ruling and its potential benefits to the many businesses dealing with pending TCPA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS