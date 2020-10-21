Pacific Drilling Can't Challenge $320M Award To Samsung Unit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Pacific Drilling SA has lost its bid to challenge a London tribunal's award ordering it to pay $320 million to Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., one of the world's largest shipbuilders, following a dispute over a soured $517.5 million contract to construct an ultra-deepwater drillship. The Luxembourg and Houston-based deepwater drilling service company announced Tuesday that the High Court in London had denied an application lodged by its subsidiaries for permission to appeal the award, which was issued after the company rescinded a $517.5 million construction contract for a drillship called the Pacific Zonda. A copy of the decision wasn't immediately...

