8 Firms Steer 5 Blank-Check IPOs Exceeding $1.3B Total

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Five issuers on Wednesday joined this year's tsunami of blank-check companies after raising a combined $1.35 billion in initial public offerings, guided by eight law firms, that could fund acquisitions in industries including the fintech, technology, health care and other sectors. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., whose founders include Hotwire and Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff, led the latest batch of companies with an upsized $350 million offering under the guidance of Latham & Watkins LLP. Four companies joined Supernova in making their public trading debuts on Wednesday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. raised $325 million, DPCM Capital Inc. raised $300 million, Lefteris Acquisition...

