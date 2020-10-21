NY Expedited Traveler Ban Suit Fast-Tracked, For Now

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court ruled Wednesday that the state's suit challenging the U.S.' now-rescinded ban on residents' use of expedited travelers programs will proceed on an accelerated schedule unless the federal government promises not to reinstate the ban. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said that only if the state of New York and the federal government reach an agreement that assures the state that its residents won't be banned again from participating in Trusted Traveler Programs — which allow travelers to move through security faster at airports and land borders — the court will adopt the government's longer timeframe...

