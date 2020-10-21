Goldman Investors Ask High Court To Leave Cert. Ruling Be

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A class of Goldman Sachs investors on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to touch a split Second Circuit panel's ruling on whether the bank could disprove price impact at the class certification stage of a long-running securities litigation. Goldman is currently pushing for the justices to consider whether it can rebut what is known as the presumption of classwide reliance — established under the 1988 high court case Basic Inc. v. Levinson — at the class certification stage by showing that statements alleged by investors to be misleading were too generic to have actually impacted the price of Goldman's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS