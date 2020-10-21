Senate Democrats Propose New Limits On F-35 Sales

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats have put forward a new bill that would require the president to issue a public report before selling F-35 fighter jets, a move the authors called a response to the Trump administration's "hasty" deal with the United Arab Emirates. Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., submitted the proposed legislation, the Secure F-35 Exports Act of 2020, following the launch of a related, bipartisan bill in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month that raised concerns over the prospective sale's impact on Israel, the U.S.' primary ally in the region. Citing potential risks to Israel and U.S....

