High Court Turns Away PwC Appeal In ERISA Class Action

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's bid for review of a Second Circuit holding that roughly 17,000 retirees could receive money damages in a long-running class action over how the accounting firm calculated lump-sum benefits. PwC asked the justices to take up the case in July, arguing that the Second Circuit improperly combined two sections of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when allowing a New York federal judge to award damages in the 14-year-old suit. The suit challenged PwC's method of calculating lump-sum retirement benefits, arguing that it eliminated the possibility of retirees receiving a "whipsaw payment." The retirees...

