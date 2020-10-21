Where DOJ's Opioid Blitz Stands After Purdue's Criminal Case

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's multibillion-dollar felony case blaming Purdue Pharma for "a national tragedy of addiction and deaths" involving narcotic painkillers is just one part of the DOJ's fast-growing criminal crackdown on the drug industry's opioid-crisis profiteering. A DOJ plea agreement Wednesday with Purdue calls for a $3.5 billion fine and a $2 billion forfeiture, with the latter expected to be largely offset by future drug discounts and donations. "The size is clearly intended to send a message, period," Barrett & Singal partner Michelle R. Peirce, a white collar litigator in Boston, told Law360 on Wednesday. The mere existence of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS