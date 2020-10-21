Google Can't See Who's Funding Ad Tech Co.'s Patent Battle

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Google can't force a digital advertising company to cough up information on who is funding its patent infringement case accusing the tech giant of stealing online advertising technology, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, holding that the documents at issue are protected by the work-product doctrine. Impact Engine Inc. is claiming that Google met with it under the false promise that they would work together to bring the San Diego-based company's advertising technology to Google's platform. But Google actually used the meeting to learn about Impact Engine's prototypes and source code, and then copied its ideas, according to the suit....

