Former BigLaw Atty Charged With Bank Robbery Spree In Fla.

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney who has worked for several Miami-area law firms was charged in connection with a recent bank robbery spree in South Florida that federal and local authorities said Wednesday hit a half-dozen banks and yielded nearly $2,000 in stolen cash. Aaron Honaker, 41, was arrested Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Florida, and charged with robbing $1,050 from an Aventura, Florida, bank on Oct. 3 and $800 from a Coral Gables bank on Oct. 10. He also unsuccessfully attempted to rob four banks in Coral Gables around the same time, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS