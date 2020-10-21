Fidelity Sale Of Donated Funds Was 'Nightmare,' Judge Hears

Law360, San Francisco (October 21, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Fidelity Investments' charitable arm engaged in the "reckless sale" of donated stock that caused a multimillion-dollar loss in value, a philanthropist testified during a California federal bench trial Wednesday, saying the sale was her "worst nightmare" and that Fidelity must restore the money earmarked for a Lyme disease charity to make things right. "I was beyond horrified and I was very sad," philanthropist and former hedge fund manager Emily Fairbairn said during her at times emotional testimony, explaining that her family was passionate about making a $100 million donation to support research into Lyme disease, a tick-borne disease that had afflicted...

