Calif. Court Blocks Trump Bid to Cut Immigrants From Census

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT) -- A California federal court ruled Thursday that President Donald Trump's efforts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the 2020 census was unconstitutional, blocking the policy shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a New York court's similar order. In a 90-page decision, a three-judge panel in a California federal court unanimously held that Trump's July order cutting immigrants in the country without legal permission from the decennial census went against the Constitution's text, 230 years of historical practice, and Supreme Court case law — a slight departure from a New York court's reading that the policy, on statutory grounds, doesn't...

