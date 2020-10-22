Crypto Biz Founder Says Scant Facts Doom Del. Investor Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An attorney for the co-founder of a cryptocurrency-enabled gambling enterprise told a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday that an aggrieved investor has no facts to back up claims that deception cost it a stake in a business spun off from the original company. Arguing by videoconference on a motion for dismissal of the case, Eric Leon of Latham & Watkins LLP, counsel for Patrick Damien O'Brien, a former chairman and officer of Iconic Deo Volente Corp., told Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti that an investor that sued after pumping $5.5 million into IDV never had a business stake or rights in the spun-off venture formed...

