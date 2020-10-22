Calif. High Court Won't Review $21M Monsanto Verdict

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has refused to hear appeals over a $20.6 million payout awarded to a former school groundskeeper after a jury found Monsanto Co.'s Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer. Both the company and Dewayne Johnson, who sued with allegations that exposure to the weedkiller gave him non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, had sought review of the verdict, with Monsanto wanting it overturned, while Johnson challenged an appeals court's decision to slash it to $20 million from the previous award of $78 million. "We are disappointed with the court's decision not to review the intermediate appeals court's decision in Johnson and will consider...

