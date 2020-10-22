'Walking Dead' Producers Want $8M Stuntman Verdict Tossed

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Film production companies and staff asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday to throw out an $8 million verdict they are on the hook for after a stuntman died while filming "The Walking Dead" television show. Counsel for Stalwart Films LLC told a three-judge panel that Georgia law protects it from tort liability as stuntman John Bernecker's direct or statutory employer during the filming of an episode of the show at Raleigh Studios, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, in July 2017. David A. Dial of Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial LLC, representing Stalwart Films and the other defendants,...

