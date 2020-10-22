Calif. City Accused Of Rushing Housing Approval In Fire Zone

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Southern California city illegally rushed to approve a 3,000-home development in a high-risk zone despite this year's record-breaking fire season and repeated warnings of danger, environmental groups claim in a California state court suit. Preserve Wild Santee, the Center for Biological Diversity and other groups sued the city of Santee on Wednesday over its approval of the HomeFed Fanita Rancho LLC development, which they said fell short of the environmental evaluations and procedures for wildfire risk required under the California Environmental Quality Act. The groups said the project poses clear dangers to would-be residents and noted that it is almost...

