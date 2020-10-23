Curaleaf Customer Says It's Too Early To Toss TCPA Suit

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A woman suing multistate cannabis company Curaleaf for allegedly sending unwanted marketing text messages has told a New York federal judge that at this stage, she doesn't have to prove the company used an autodialer to send the messages to keep the suit alive. In a filing Thursday, Katherine Brooks, lead plaintiff in a class action accusing Curaleaf of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, pushed back against Curaleaf's argument that the suit has to be dismissed if it doesn't specifically allege use of an autodialer. Brooks said she has enough facts to infer that an autodialer was used, but can't...

