Uber, Lyft Must Deem Calif. Drivers Employees: Appeals Court

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 12:22 AM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Thursday upheld an August injunction requiring Uber and Lyft to reclassify Golden State drivers as employees, calling "untenable" the ride-hailing companies' argument that they can't make the necessary changes "on the flick of a switch." In a unanimous, published decision penned by Justice Jon B. Streeter, the appellate panel sided with Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman who, found in August that the state of California has a strong argument that the workers are not independent contractors under Assembly Bill 5, which passed last year. The panel also found that the state is likely to succeed on...

