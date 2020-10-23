Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cessna Looks To Pin $90M Award On Emirati Co.'s Directors

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The lending arm of aircraft manufacturer Cessna is urging a New York court to hold the directors of an Emirati holding company liable for paying a $90 million arbitral award relating to a defaulted business jet lease deal, decrying the company's "brazen attempt" to avoid paying up.

Cessna Finance Corp. and CesFin Ventures LLC argued Thursday that the three directors of Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC fraudulently transferred valuable property in Dubai that was held by the company to themselves and their two sisters in an attempt to shield those assets from seizure.

The directors, Ali Hamel Khadem Al Ghaith Al...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!