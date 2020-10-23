Cessna Looks To Pin $90M Award On Emirati Co.'s Directors

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The lending arm of aircraft manufacturer Cessna is urging a New York court to hold the directors of an Emirati holding company liable for paying a $90 million arbitral award relating to a defaulted business jet lease deal, decrying the company's "brazen attempt" to avoid paying up. Cessna Finance Corp. and CesFin Ventures LLC argued Thursday that the three directors of Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC fraudulently transferred valuable property in Dubai that was held by the company to themselves and their two sisters in an attempt to shield those assets from seizure. The directors, Ali Hamel Khadem Al Ghaith Al...

