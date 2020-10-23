DC Tourist Biz Joins Google Antitrust Fray

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., tour business filed a class action against Google on Thursday over its online advertising business, piggybacking off of the U.S. Department of Justice's recent enforcement action accusing the tech giant of stifling competition in the search advertising market. Grand Atlas LLC, otherwise known as tour company Grand Atlas Tours, filed the suit in D.C. district court Thursday, specifically claiming it and the putative class "suffered economic losses due to Google's monopolization" of the "ad tech stack," or the technology that facilitates purchase of digital ads. "Companies that wish to place or publish online advertisements have little choice but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS