FLSA Evolution Reflects Employer-Friendly Shift

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Wage and hour litigation is not only alive and well in the U.S., but has actually been increasing at an exponential rate in the last 10 years. This popularity is in large part due to the Fair Labor Standards Act's collective action procedure and liquidated damages penalty — as well as its penchant for ensnaring unwitting employers who happen to make simple, yet costly, mistakes. At the same time, the FLSA and its regulations have (until recently) remained largely unchanged for over 60 years. A statute originally passed in 1938 in the Great Depression era with a goal of protecting underpaid...

