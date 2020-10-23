Cannabis Co. Seeks At Least $3M Over Halted Expansion

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A multistate cannabis operator has sued a real estate company it says backed out of an agreement to pay for a $28 million expansion of its cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Illinois and owes at least $3 million for breaching the deal. Chicago-based Revolution Global made the accusation Thursday in a Cook County Circuit Court complaint against FHP of Delavan IL – C LLC, owned and controlled by Freehold Properties Inc., a real estate company also named in the suit that focuses on specialized agricultural, industrial and cannabis properties. Revolution says FHP stopped funding construction on the expansion in March,...

