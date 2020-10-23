Rivada's CEO Wants Flexible Networks Without Red Tape

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Rivada Networks' CEO Declan Ganley says enabling anyone to get into the broadband business is his paramount goal. Declan Ganley Ganley's company has pitched the Pentagon on establishing a wholesale network that would make wireless capacity from the U.S. Department of Defense's unused airwaves available for companies to use on demand. Rivada's bid has been criticized because his company is a Republican donor with ties to the Trump administration, and because telecom companies are used to the Federal Communications Commission overseeing federal spectrum-sharing efforts. Instead of the status quo, some in the White House would rather leave the job to Rivada...

