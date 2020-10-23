Border Agents Beat Veteran's Excessive Force Suit At 5th Circ.

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers of assaulting and wrongfully arresting a now-deceased retired and disabled military veteran at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, finding that the officers didn't use excessive force and they're protected by qualified immunity. In a 16-page majority opinion, a three-judge panel concluded that the border agents' inspection of then-71-year-old Domingo Angulo's vehicle was "routine" and removing him from his car and handcuffing him was necessary because he wouldn't leave his vehicle voluntarily. The panel noted that border agents Shawn Brown and Jeffery McCrystal removed...

