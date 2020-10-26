Firms Fight Fox News' Sanctions Bid In Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Current and former attorneys for a woman who accused Fox News and on-air personalities including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity of sexual harassment have urged a New York federal judge to reject the network's sanctions bid against them, dismissing it as an effort to discourage other women from coming forward. In separate filings on Friday, attorneys with Wigdor LLP and Valli Kane & Vagnini, Cathy Areu's former and current attorneys, respectively, told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams that Fox News' request for sanctions is based on a "conspiracy theory" and is meant to intimidate the women and others like them who...

