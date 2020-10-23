Fidelity Flubbed $100M Charitable Stock Sale, Economist Says

Law360, New York (October 23, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal court overseeing a Zoom bench trial over Fidelity's handling of a $100 million charitable stock sale heard from an economist Friday who testified that the company was "irresponsible" in its execution of the money-losing sale. Economist Ian Domowitz testified as an expert for plaintiffs Emily and Malcolm Fairbairn, who said Fidelity destroyed millions of dollars of value in a $100 million stock sale intended to offset a large tax bill and support research into Lyme disease via Fidelity's donor-advised fund, or DAF, a form of charitable giving that has skyrocketed in recent decades. The Fairbairns claim Fidelity Investments...

