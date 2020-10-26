Clearview BIPA Suit Moved Back To Ill. State Court

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge sent a biometric privacy lawsuit against facial recognition technology company Clearview AI back to state court Friday, saying the Prairie State residents "purposely narrowed" their claim to seek only statutory damages. While Clearview contends named plaintiffs Melissa Thornley, Deborah Benjamin-Koller and Josue Herrera had attempted to manipulate their claims, a plaintiff "is the master of her own complaint," U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said. "Plaintiffs purposely narrowed their claim to the general prohibition of Clearview selling and profiting from plaintiffs' biometric data and filed their lawsuit in state court where such actions are allowed without the...

