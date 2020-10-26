Customers Fight Arbitration Bids In IMessage Mix-Up Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of iPhone buyers asked a New York federal court on Friday to deny arbitration bids from Apple and T-Mobile over their claims the companies breached their privacy through an undisclosed software flaw that linked the Apple IDs of strangers unwittingly given recycled phone numbers. Tigran Ohanian, Regge Lopez and the proposed class — who allegedly received messages and calls meant for another person through Apple's iMessage and FaceTime apps after T-Mobile had reassigned and recycled old numbers — claimed Apple could not push their claims to arbitration because its bid was based on an arbitration provision in T-Mobile's...

