Alleged Airbnb Home Invader Victims Fight Arbitration Bid

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A family alleging they were robbed and held hostage by masked gunmen in their Argentina Airbnb have urged an Illinois federal judge to reject the company's attempt to arbitrate their case or move it to Arkansas, saying they have a right to their choice of forum.

The family, consisting of two sisters, their husbands and a toddler, asked U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman on Friday to deny Airbnb Inc.'s bid to transfer the case to the Western District of Arkansas, arguing it wouldn't be more convenient for the parties and witnesses and that the Northern District of Illinois is their preferred...

