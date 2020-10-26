Uber Says Drivers' Prop 22 Suit Is Too Big For State Court

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Uber told a California federal judge that a proposed class action, brought by drivers who claim it is violating state law by pressuring them to back a ballot measure that could exempt Uber from granting them employee status, is too big for state court. The rideshare giant filed a notice of removal Sunday in federal court that said the drivers' suit, filed Oct. 22 in state court, could encompass 70,000 workers and cost the company far more than $5 million, putting it well above the Class Action Fairness Act's threshold for keeping matters in state court. "Defendants expressly reserve all of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS