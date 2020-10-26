Lloyd's Can't Get Scouts Coverage Fight Out Of Arbitration

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London must go to arbitration to resolve its latest dispute with Century regarding the now-bankrupt Boy Scouts of America's sexual abuse settlements, a Massachusetts federal judge reaffirmed on Monday. U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper on Monday denied Lloyd's request to reconsider her decision from March. Judge Casper had ruled at the time that the Boy Scouts' insurer, Century Indemnity Co., could try to get Lloyd's to cover certain claims through another round of arbitration. Monday's order was entered without further comment from the court, but it cuts down Lloyd's argument that the judge applied the wrong legal standard...

