Northrop Pensioners Fight To Keep Suit Alive At 9th. Circ.

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman pensioners have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their suit claiming they were given "grossly inaccurate" pension statements for years in violation of ERISA, arguing that their claims weren't based on clerical errors. In their reply brief Friday, the pensioners said the lower court wrongly tossed their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against Northrop Grumman Corp.; their pension plan's administrative committee; and Alight Solutions LLC, a third-party service provider to the plan. "Once the rhetorical underbrush is cleared away, it is plain to see that plaintiffs have stated plausible claims that all three defendants breached their duties under ERISA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS