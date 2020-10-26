Uber Drivers Say Racist Star Rating System Costs Them Jobs

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Uber was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court Monday alleging its in-app customer rating system enables racial discrimination against drivers, asserting in a novel claim that drivers for ride-hailing companies are employees under Title VII. Former Uber driver Thomas Liu says the rating system violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because customers give poor feedback to racial minorities — and Uber uses that feedback to fire drivers. Just as a California appeals court last week said Uber drivers are employees under state law, the Northern District of California should recognize drivers as employees...

