Real Estate Firms Lean Bearish, Eye Logistics And Biotech

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Eighty percent of investors have low to middling optimism about the 12-month outlook for U.S. commercial real estate, although the logistics and biotech sectors remain bright spots for the industry, according to a DLA Piper survey released late Tuesday. In the report, first obtained by Law360, 28% of respondents said their outlook was 4 on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being bearish and 10 bullish, while 21% of respondents said 3 and another 21% registered a 5. Two percent of respondents gave a bearish outlook of 1 and 8% percent said 2. DLA Piper conducted the survey in August and...

