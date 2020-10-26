Insurers Must Defend NYC In Subway Worker Injury, Suit Says

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. filed suit in a New York state court Monday alleging that a group of insurers, including Zurich American Insurance Co. and a unit of The Hartford, must defend New York City and a subway contractor in an injury suit brought by a construction worker who allegedly fell onto the tracks. El Sol Contracting & Construction Corp. joined Travelers in calling for defense in the underlying action from Zurich, Hartford unit Navigators Insurance Co. and Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. According to the complaint, the contractor, Travelers and New York City entities including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority previously demanded...

