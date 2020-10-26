Halkbank Gets 2-Month Trial Delay In Iran Sanctions Case

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Monday rejected Turkish state-owned Halkbank's bid to stay the case while it appeals the decision to prosecute it for allegedly evading U.S. sanctions against Iran, delaying the beginning of the trial two months to May. The bank is accused of helping secretly withdraw Iran's oil and gas proceeds from accounts there and funneling them through the U.S. financial system for Iran. In October 2019, Halkbank, or Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., was charged with bank fraud, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, conspiracy to commit bank fraud...

