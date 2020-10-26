Davis Wright Raps CBP For Ignoring Order In Pot Worker Suit

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP told a Washington federal judge that U.S. Customs and Border Protection should be forced to explain why it has been ignoring his order to search for documents detailing the agency's policy toward foreigners who work in the marijuana industry. In a filing Friday, the firm said the agency has made little effort to fulfill U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez's June order requiring CBP to produce documents about its foreign marijuana worker policy. Over the last four months, CBP has utilized tactics that have slowed the process of obtaining the materials Davis Wright has been trying to get...

