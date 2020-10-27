Texas Justices Told To Keep Records Sealed After $706M Trial

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether the state's trade secrets law conflicts with a state rule of civil procedure as it weighs whether a trial judge wrongly sealed trial exhibits after a jury returned a $706 million verdict for a real estate analytics startup in an IP theft case. The case asks the court to decide if the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act preempts Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 76a when there is a conflict, as real estate appraisal software company HouseCanary argues, or if there is no conflict between the rules, as Quicken Loans affiliate Title Source Inc.,...

