Courts, Regulators Should Limit Excessive Privacy Penalties

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The potential financial consequences for running afoul of privacy and cybersecurity legal requirements are on the rise. Legislatures continue to pass privacy and cybersecurity statutes imposing onerous remedies, and regulators are taking an increasingly expansive view of their remedial authority under laws that are already on the books. A recent Federal Trade Commission settlement highlights one of the most important examples of this trend, namely, the increasing threat of civil penalties. In U.S. v. HyperBeard Inc., the FTC imposed a $4 million penalty on a company that allegedly violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by allowing third-party advertising networks to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS