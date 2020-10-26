Ex-SEC Chief Economist Says Fidelity Bungled Sale Of Shares

Law360, San Francisco (October 26, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A former chief economist for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission testified Monday in a California federal bench trial over claims Fidelity Investments' charitable giving arm negligently liquidated shares in a donor-advised fund, saying Fidelity's rapid sale of the donation took 18% off the value of the shares. Economist Larry Harris testified that the hasty way Fidelity Charitable sold off 1.9 million shares of Energous Corp. donated by California couple Emily and Malcolm Fairbairn "adversely affected" the share price of that stock. "They tried to trade too much in one day," said Harris, an economics professor at the University of Southern...

