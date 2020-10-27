Fidelity Tells 1st Circ. Fees Don't Make It ERISA Fiduciary

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Seeking to fend off proposed class action claims, Fidelity Investments told the First Circuit on Monday that negotiating fees in stocking its mutual fund "supermarket" falls far short of the type of control that would deem it a fiduciary for 401(k) plan participants. Fidelity urged the appeals court to affirm a district court's order that dismissed a proposed class action brought by T-Mobile employees who accused the financial services giant of engaging in a pay-to-play scheme in violation of the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "The essential allegation of control over the plan is absent from this complaint," Fidelity said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS