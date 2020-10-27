Cruise Co. Settles Ex-Worker's Onboard Injury Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A luxury cruise line has settled a former employee's suit seeking damages after he was injured on the job, following a Florida federal judge's refusal to send the suit to arbitration and a failed circuit court appeal. Regent Seven Seas Cruises and former utility cleaner Esteban Pedro Sambola Hodgson on Monday lodged a joint stipulation for dismissal of the suit he filed last year for unspecified damages after his injury from falling down a flight of stairs aboard the Seven Seas Voyager, a cruise ship owned by co-defendant Voyager Vessel Co. The joint filing said the cruise company and former cleaner...

