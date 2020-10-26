Live Nation Must Face Suit Over Festivalgoer's Fatal Overdose

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Monday reversed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold Live Nation liable for an electronic music festival attendee's drug overdose death, saying operators of such festivals have a special relationship with attendees and owe them a duty of reasonable care. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and related entities in a suit seeking to hold the concert promoter liable for the death of Katie Dix, a 19-year-old who suffered an overdose of MDMA, or...

