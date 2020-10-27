Dunkin' Says 'Extremely Dirty' Former Shop Infringing TM

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' claims a former franchisee besmirched the brand name by running an outlet infested with insects and keeping "extremely dirty" floors, alleging in a lawsuit filed in New Jersey federal court on Monday that the operator is infringing the Dunkin' trademarks by staying open after its franchise rights were terminated. Dunkin' Donuts Franchising LLC and a holding company that owns the trademarks, service marks and trade names associated with "Dunkin Donuts" and "Dunkin" filed the lawsuit against Mantiff Inc. and Hiten Bhatt, who Dunkin said is the president and sole shareholder of Mantiff. The defendants operated a sanctioned Dunkin' location in...

